Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick, 33, revealed that she had breast implants - see before and after the pictures

Angelina Pivarnick of Jersey Shore was on Instagram on February 4 to share a message that she had had a breast augmentation surgery and an eye-catching photo that confirmed her new belongings.

Angelina PivarnickThe 33-year-old wants something completely different these days, and all because of some recent improvement work she has done! The star of Jersey Shore shared a photo of herself in a white bra on Instagram on February 4th. In the caption, she proudly revealed that she had breast implants done. “Because of @tutelaps my, my fools are now part of my body. Anyone looking for a doctor who knows what he is doing is your man !!! “

“I haven’t had any surgery in my life yet, and I was told I would do it again because it is so incredible,” she continued. “It gives you the feeling of being in the household :]. He even asked me what kind of music I should listen to when I was under anesthesia. That was the very last thing I remembered until I woke up lol. Anyone who is nervous about a surgical procedure is NOT afraid. Your results will communicate for yourself. Make an appointment for a consultation and an e-book with him at this time. You will thank me later. Thanks again doc. Arms of a god. “

Angelina’s breast surgery is just one headline factor she has come up with in the past few months. She married in November 2019 Chris Larangeira and her wedding ceremony, which was presented along with her fellow stars and bridesmaids by Jersey Shore in key points Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi. Jenni “JWow” Farley, and Deena Nicole Cortese After all, they joked about her at the front desk. The brunette splendor found it troublesome and a supply told us in advance that it was so upset that it affected her wedding pictures. “She barely has any pictures she needed for her wedding day, and he or she accuses her bridesmaids and her speech for leaving the party for a long time because she was so upset and missed a series of deliberate pictures whom she wanted to take ”, the offer is informed ONLY Hollywood Life,

It’s nice to see Angelina want to be awesome and feel safe! We hope to see particularly beautiful pictures of her in the near future.