The upcoming fifth season of Supergirl is already winning. Jeremy Jordan announced on Thursday that his character, who saw a longer 1,000-year tour in the season three finale of the CW drama, will return in season five.

“Seems like Winn hasn’t been in season five for more than 1,000 years!” The actor wrote in an Instagram article. “I’m really looking forward to coming back and playing with my friends!” According to ET On-line, Jordan will be seen in three episodes this season after Arrowverse’s massive crossover.

“It was the trip of a lifetime, and breathing life in this sensible, quirky pet named Winn was a real pleasure. However, my gut is currently telling me that I am ready to start a new chapter in my life. When I discover something, you just have to listen to your gut, “Jordan wrote on Instagram in 2018, shortly after saying goodbye to the present.” I want to thank everyone behind the scenes at Supergirl for understanding that it is time for it was me to regain my place of residence, to spend time with my spouse and my co-workers and to take care to shape the next level of my profession. “

After bidding farewell to Supergirl, Jordan starred in Broadway’s American Son and Waitress, the previous of which can also be broadcast as a film for Netflix. He is currently filming Spinning Gold, a biography of the 1970s report producer Neil Bogart (Jordan).

Andrea Brooks – who has been Eve Teschmacher again since 2016 – was included in a joint collection in various Supergirl information.

After the premiere of Batwoman, Supergirl returns at 9 / 8c on Sunday, October 6th. Your ideas about Winn’s long-awaited return to Nationwide Metropolis? Write a comment below.