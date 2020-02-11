Advertisement

Jeremy Bamber’s lawyers, sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering his family, have found evidence to undermine the claim that it was “unimaginable” for his adoptive sister to have shot himself.

Sheila Caffell, who died in 1985 with her twin sons and Bamber’s adoptive parents, was initially the main suspect in the White House Farm case. The police worked on the hypothesis of murder / suicide. However, after the suspicion later turned to Bamber, the prosecutor said that she could not have committed suicide because she had two gunshot wounds at intervals.

Bamber lawyers – whose case is currently the subject of a six-part ITV dramatization – have found in archive a number of statements by senior officials and the police surgeon that they disagree with this allegation. They say the documents were never seen by the judge panel, suggesting that Caffell appeared to have only one gunshot wound when the police entered the scene.

The allegation that Caffell was shot twice was important in Bamber’s trial, as was evidence that a silencer was used and then removed from the murder weapon. The judge, Mr. Justice Drake, told the jury: “If she [Caffell] had killed everyone and was about to commit suicide and put the gun on her neck and found that she could not reach it, it is serious that someone is suggested, whether mentally upset or not, would then unscrew the muffler, go back to the closet, put it in the box, and then return upstairs to the bedroom before taking two shots – one with a break between the others ? The charge against this evidence alone says that it is inconceivable that she killed herself. “

In the ITV series, the turning point in the police investigation comes when they find that Caffell was shot twice in the neck. The investigator explains: “Then it cannot be bloody suicide.”

Bamber’s lawyers asked ITV chiefs to postpone the dramatization, which ends on Wednesday, because they believe the new evidence could clarify Bamber’s name.

On the night of August 6, 1985, Nevill and June Bamber, together with their adoptive daughter Caffell and Caffell’s six-year-old sons Daniel and Nicholas, were shot in their Essex farmhouse.

Sheila Caffell, right, with her adoptive mother June Bamber. Photo: Mirrorpix / Alamy

The then 24-year-old Bamber called the police and said Nevill called him and said that his daughter Sheila had “gone crazy and had the gun”.

At first, the police believed that Caffell, who had been diagnosed with schizophrenia, fired the shots and then pointed the gun at himself. But on August 10, after the police finished investigating the scene, a silencer was found in a gun cabinet in the farmhouse. It was later said to contain blood from Caffell. In 2018, a forensic report questioned the validity of the evidence for the silencer.

On September 7, 1985, Jeremy Bamber’s ex-girlfriend told the police that Bamber had spoken about killing his family with her and that he was involved. On September 29, Bamber was charged with the murders. He was sentenced in October 1986.

The newly discovered statements show that before the Essex police photographer started photographing crime scenes at the scene on August 7 at 10.20 a.m., which shows that Caffell had sustained two gunshot wounds, five senior officials and the police surgeon had seen and indicated Caffell had that there was only one wound.

At 8.13 am, a Ch Supt Harris and Ch Insp Gibbons saw Caffell’s body in the master bedroom. In her testimony that morning, they described what she looked like. Harris said, “A .22 rifle was against Mrs. Caffell’s body, the barrel of which was just under an entry wound under her chin.” Gibbons said he saw “a younger woman with a wound in her throat”.

At 8:25 a.m., a policeman entered Ian Craig, the house. In his testimony, which was also written on the morning of August 7th, he stated that “an entry wound appeared in the throat”.

In 1986, during Dickinson’s investigation into the Essex police’s treatment of the case, which the trial judge ordered after Bamber’s conviction, Craig said, “I only saw one gunshot wound at the time.”

Two Essex police officers, DS Jones and DI Miller, entered the house together at 9:15 a.m. Miller wrote in a August 15 report: “The wound appeared to have been made by her own hand.”

Jones did not mention any wounds in his testimony until he informed a police investigation in the City of London in 1991 that the following day he visited the house with a pathologist, Peter Vanezis, and was surprised that Caffell had sustained two gunshot wounds. He told the City of London police: “At that point, I thought there was only one.”

PC Wright, the examining magistrate, who provided information for the examining judge’s official investigation report of August 9, said: “It appears in the case of Sheila Caffell that the wound was inflicted by her own hand.”

It was controversial that the crime scene, where detective officers were tasked with collecting forensic evidence, was denied access to the house for 45 minutes and was not examined until around 10 a.m.

Although Bamber’s lawyers do not dispute that Caffell had sustained two gunshot wounds when official police photos were taken, they believe that the failure to inform the jury of these statements affected the case. One theory says that in the chaos that followed after numerous police officers entered the farmhouse, a gun was accidentally fired. It is believed that the scene of the crime was contaminated when officials attempted to reconstruct what happened.

As evidence of the Dickinson investigation in 1988, the pathologist Vanezis stated that while it was possible to kill yourself with two shots, it was unusual.

Mark Newby, a Jordan’s Quality Solicitors attorney who represents Bamber, told the Guardian: “The jury only heard of the two shots the crown relied on to support their case, but that wasn’t the whole picture. This is another important aspect of this case that supports Jeremy Bamber and undermines this belief. ”