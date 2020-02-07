Jennifer Tilly reveals that Keanu Reeves has been with Pal Alexandra Grant for years

Advertisement

Whoa. Keanu Reeves shocked everyone when he and his girlfriend Alexandra Grant brought their relationship to the public in the past few months. In response to Jennifer Tilly, however, they have courted each other for years without anyone finding out!

“I think of a few years in the past, a few years in the past, (Alexandra Grant) mentioned, ‘Keanu Reeves is my friend “and I want to:” Wait. What? What? What? ” Jennifer TillyThe revelation that Alexandra, 46, was dealing with Keanu, 55, didn’t shock the particular actress as a result of her thinking that the artist was from the League of Matrix Stars. She thought Alexandra would not even be part of this crew. “She was so cool that I assumed she was a lesbian.”

“It’s really amazing to me how she has unexpectedly gone to an event with him in the past 5 months and everyone is going crazy, like ‘It’s his new girlfriend’ as a result of being with him countless times. “She added. Keanu and Alexandra went public with their relationship in November after attending the Lacma Artwork + Movie Gala together. On this occasion, they held their arms and sparked rumors of a romance … that had taken place while nobody was trying. “It just surfaced that he’s been courting her for a few years now,” said Jennifer.

“I noticed him at the opening of her last work of art and he doesn’t really want the highlight because he’s also a very reserved man. I feel like everyone got nervous because they’re in the right shape. I have the feeling that everyone needs that they want something like this. It’s not an amazing Hollywood romance, ”said Jennifer, telling the sixth website that Alexandra herself is a“ cool, elegant lady ”who can also be“ very quiet, very reserved ”. In other words, it perfectly matches the Zen of Keanu, a yin to her yang. “(Keanu) is an extremely nice man too, but he’s actually lucky.”

Advertisement

Rex / Shutterstock

So does this mean that sooner or later these two might tie the knot? “I don’t know that it doesn’t look very hip and unconventional, do you? You are an artist. You will just do what you do,” added Jennifer.

Keanu and Alexandra met at a cocktail party in 2009 in response to the New York Instances and soon began collaborating on their first e-book. Alexandra, who does text-based work on linguistic relationships, created ink drawings that were impressed by a poem that Keanu wrote. The results were ode to happiness, and apparently these two discovered their happiness after this working relationship.