Jennifer Lopez wore this elegant look on the Tom Ford Show

Jennifer Lopez had a great week. She performed at the halftime show with Shakira last Sunday and crashed the house with a very dazzling performance, which included her 11-year-old daughter Emme. On the show, she and Shakira wore outfits by Peter Dundas, Lopez ‘stylist Rob Zangardi and Donatella Versace.

On Friday night, Lopez wore her own breathtaking view of the Tom Ford AW20 show at Milk Studios in Los Angeles, which also included Miley Cyrus, Kylie Jenner and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. Lopez wore a V-neck cocktail dress and a stunning choker around her neck.

Lopez’s fiance, Alex Rodriguez, attended the event alongside the singer. The two are known to appear together in some pretty impressive looks. Rodriguez in particular has brought out some striking moments in men’s fashion. In October 2018, for example, he wore a triple pink suit from Tom Ford that complemented Lopez’s glittering pink jumpsuit. If that’s not a supportive partner, what is it really?

After the Super Bowl last Sunday, the couple got dressed and still managed to get some stunning looks. Lopez wore rhinestone-trimmed jeans, and Rodriguez walked by her side in a plain brown suede jacket and black t-shirt. He beamed proudly next to his fiance as they left the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

“The key to being in the public eye is your best self,” Lopez Sports Illustrated said in an interview for Rodriguez’s cover in June 2019. “It’s not a fake.” You’re the one. But the best version of you. “

