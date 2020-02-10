Jennifer Lopez wore a sparkling slit-leg dress for an Oscar after party in 2020

Advertisement

Jennifer Lopez’s decision to skip the Academy Awards is understandable – she was finally insulted when she was not nominated for best supporting actress for her role in Hustlers. But she didn’t skip all of the Oscar celebrations. The singer posted a photo of herself on her Instagram grid and her IG story and was looking forward to an after party. She wasn’t photographed at the Vanity Fair-Bash, but there were plenty of parties that night in Los Angeles, including the very exclusive of Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

“Ready for an Oscars party,” Lopez signed her glamorous shot, keeping the party she’d attended a secret for now.

Lopez was in Los Angeles for the Film Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday night. She had a nomination for Hustlers there and thanked the organizers for the recognition on her Instagram. “Thank you, Film Independent Spirit Awards, for my best supporting actress, nod for my role in @hustlersmovie,” she wrote of a Getty photo of herself on the red carpet.

She also wore a sequin look. Her top was silver colored and her skirt purple to create a nice contrast:

Lopez ‘weekend in LA follows after performing at the Super Bowl in Miami last weekend. She sang on stage with her daughter Emme and co-headliner Shakira. After the performance, J.Lo shared an intimate behind-the-scenes video of her and Emme on her Instagram that evening.

“These moments were captured on stage just a few minutes before the performance,” wrote Lopez. “Everything I want my girls, the little girls on stage with me and around the world, to know how to handle their voices and be proud of everything they are. We are proud to recognize that we are all together the beautiful country is really great. “

