After last year’s critically acclaimed film Hustlers, Jennifer Lopez returns to the romantic comedy genre with her next film, Marry Me. The singer and actress, who recently starred with Shakira at the Super Bowl 2020 Halftime Show, announced the film’s announcement on Friday, February 7, during her appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Owen Wilson and Colombian singer-songwriter Maluma will star in the film.

Jennifer Lopez announced the film on the show and said, “We (Lopez and Jimmy Fallon) are in a film together.” Fallon quipped, “I’m playing the love interest.” He asked, “Did I do the editing?” Whereupon JLo replied, “No, you weren’t cut out of the film. You know we’re not going to let that happen. “

She further revealed: “It’s called Marry Me. It’s about a pop star who marries a random fan from the audience at one of their concerts. She marries a math teacher played by Owen Wilson. He’s great. The other character is from Maluma played. He is my friend. “

The film is shot by Kat Coiro and stars Sarah Silverman, John Bradley, Michelle Buteau and Chloe Coleman. Marry Me is based on a comic of the same name by Bobby Crosby.

