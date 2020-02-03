Jennifer Lopez and Shakira team up for the Super Bowl 54 halftime show

Advertisement

A she-wolf and a Hustler teamed up in Miami on Sunday to achieve epic half-time efficiency that does justice to two real queens of the music trade.

While the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas Metropolis Chiefs paused to catch their breath, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira played at Arduous Rock Stadium with an energetic hit medley from their decades-long career.

Shakira had problems with the previously mentioned “She Wolf” before she merged into parts of “Empire”, “Every Time Wherever” and “Hips Don’t Lie” under different jams. Of course, she struggled with belly dancing, crowdsurfing and snake summoning.

J. Lo then descended from the sky on a pole and gave us some of their best – “Jenny from the Block”, “Get Proper”, “Ready for Tonight”, “On the Flooring” and others. Shakira then returned to the stage to close the gift with a dance extravaganza.

Even hours before the massive sport, Katy Perry turned to J.Lo and Shakira on Twitter and gave the duo the emphatic title “YOU GOT THIS”, to which J.Lo replied with a trio of pink, white and blue hearts.

In fact, Perry also delivered her personal epic Super Bowl half-time gift in 2015 – full of big balls by the sea, singing palm bushes and a directionally challenged dancing shark. Various unforgettable halftime performances have been courtesy of Maroon 5 (2019), Justin Timberlake, performed (2018), Girl Gaga (2017), Beyoncé (2013), Madonna (2012) and The Black Eyed Peas (2011).

“For me it is the 100th anniversary, and yet it is the marker for a brand new era – not just for the NFL, but for this nation,” J. Lo told Reporter during the main days as well as the Super Bowl. “It sends an important message to everyone.”

Shakira added: “This will mean a lot for our group, right here in the US and overseas.”

“At the end of the day, it’s about writing a press release about affection and unity and bringing everyone together for a second,” concluded J.Lo. “Hopefully it resonates.”

Click PLAY in the video above to watch the mid-term efficiency of J. Lo and Shakira Rate it in our voting slip below and leave a comment along with your full review.