Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez will invite all of their exes to their wedding ceremony!

Advertisement

Jennifer Lopez will marry athlete Alex Rodriguez. Surprisingly, the couple really want to invite all of their exes to their wedding ceremony!

Almost a year ago, Jennifer Lopez announced that she would marry Alex Roriguez, a former baseball participant. The couple recently announced that they will invite all of their exes to marry.

Will Jennifer Lopez Break Pamela Anderson’s Marriage Report? Sure, the singer had a lot of relationships and has married three times! Reminder: In 1997 she married the chef Ojani Noa and then the choreographer Cris Judd. In 2004 the actress married the singer Marc Anthony, with whom she would have two twins Emme and Max in 2008. However, their relationship became a fiasco because the couple divorced after a seven-year relationship.

Advertisement

Despite these failed marriages, the beautiful Latina still believes in it! Jennifer Lopez has had a good relationship with Alex Rodriguez, a former American baseball participant of Dominican origin, since 2017. And in March 2019, the couple got engaged. The person in question is one of many female Hollywood men. He has already met with the most beautiful women who are similar to Cameron Diaz, Kate Hudson, but also with Torrie Wilson. The longer-term husband was additionally married from 2002 to 2008. He is the father of two daughters.

“JENNIFER LOPEZ AND ALEX INVITE YOUR EXES”

The marriage date is current … but not only that! Jennifer Lopez and her fiance are planning to invite all of their exes to the ceremony. “They are planning to get married this summer and are actually impatient to be on D-Day. They already do every part together like spouses. However, they are happy that it is finally official. They are just in love and will invite their ex, ”said an offer from our colleagues Et On-line.

The couple’s alternative of when their exes come to their wedding ceremony is very shocking due to this fact. Due to this fact, some are possible as a result of the visitors. If no ex has been specifically appointed, the choice is pretty wide. Here is a wedding ceremony that is guaranteed to be colorful!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6tVRIHB5aLE [/ embed]