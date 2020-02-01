Advertisement

Jennifer Hudson – who will play in the upcoming film model of “Cats” – inspired the gang this week with an efficiency in the Rainbow Room for the Alzheimer Affiliation Fall Profit – Rita Hayworth Gala.

We hear that she sang a number of songs with “Hallelujah”.

Hayworth’s daughter, Princess Yasmin Aga Khan, who founded the occasion, toasted her company and said: “My mother can be happy with our collective willpower in the fight against Alzheimer’s.”

On this occasion were Peter Thomas Roth, Jay McInerney, designers Naeem Khan and Margo and John Catsimatidis.

Hudson will be starring because the starring role in Aretha Franklin’s upcoming starred biography, “Respect,” along with the recently-named co-stars Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans, Marc Maron, Tate Donovan and Tituss Burgess, along with Mary J. Blige and Audra McDonald. Saycon Sengbloh and Hailey Kilgore, Tony nominees, can even star.