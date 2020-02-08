Advertisement

Jennifer Aniston greeted Matthew Perry, her friends’ co-star, on Instagram and referred to an iconic episode from the popular show on Friday (local time). The 50-year-old actor shared a flashback picture with the couple at the premiere of the movie ‘Kissing a Fool’ in 1988 and wrote: “I am shocked that Matty is the last one to join Instagram, considering that he’s a uh … uh … oh crap (?) oh! a computer that processes TRANSPONSTER. #FBF. “

The actor “Mystery Murder” also shared a video with the picture from the episode of season four, in which Monica and Rachel lose their apartment after not remembering what Chandler is doing for the job.

Perry, who has not written a single post, has already received 2.8 million followers and was also warmly welcomed by Lisa Kudrow, co-star of ‘Friends’. On Thursday, next to a relapse shot of the couple, she wrote: “Finally !!! Yay !! I can’t believe my eyes MY EYES Welcome to Instagram @ mattyperry4 # friendsforlife.”

To the commented Aniston, “Yay Matty! Could you take longer? (?)”, While Courteney Cox added, “Yes Matty !!! (?).” The actor ’17 Again ‘was the last’ Friends’ star to create an account on Instagram. On Thursday, several stores reported that the six Friends actors are taking part in talks for a possibly one-hour, uncripted reunion, which will be broadcast specifically for the upcoming WarnerMedia streaming service HBO Max.

