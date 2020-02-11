Jennifer Aniston pays tribute to Justin Theroux's late dog Dolly

Advertisement

Jennifer Aniston still has a heart for her relationship with Justin Theroux.

The 50-year-old “Morning Present” actress honored her dog Dolly, who died in July, with a portrait necklace by Irene Neuwirth at a press appointment for her upcoming Apple TV gift.

Dolly’s death seemed to reunite Aniston and Theroux, who split last February after two and a half years of marriage. “Tonight, at sunset, after a heroic fight … Dolly A., our most loyal family member and protector, put down her sword and protected her. She was surrounded by her entire household, ”wrote 47-year-old Theroux on Instagram.

Among the many pictures shared by the star “Leftovers” was a moment when he held a well-groomed hand, many of whom assumed that it belonged to his ex-wife.

Theroux and Aniston seem to rely on nice phrases after the split; He was one of the first to cheerfully welcome her to Instagram this week.

Aniston previously announced that she named Dolly after Dolly Parton, and the dog is said to have played a component in Aniston’s and Theroux’s 2015 wedding ceremony.