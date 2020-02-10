Jennifer Aniston is wearing a black dress for the Netflix Oscars 2020 after party

Advertisement

Rachel Murray Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston came out after parties for the Oscar and she dressed to turn her head. The Morning Show actress and Screen Actors Guild winner came to Netflix’s Oscar after a party with Courteney Cox, her friends’ co-star, in a short black dress. It’s simple, but at the same time one of her sexy looks from across the award season.

Rachel Murray Getty Images

Advertisement

Arnold TurnerGetty Images

Could a reunion with her ex-husband, good friend Brad Pitt, have happened? Pitt was not photographed at the Netflix after party, but was out after the Academy Awards, so it is possible that the two met privately. (He was photographed at the Governors Ball and Vanity Fair after the party.) He was recognized as the best supporting actor at the Oscars.

Aniston and Pitt had their grand award ceremony behind the scenes of the SAG Awards, where she talked glowingly about Pitt’s support for her career in an interview with Entertainment Tonight about her SAG victory. (Pitt was filmed attentively as he watched Aniston’s speech backstage after his win.)

“It means everything, we all grew up together, this whole room,” said Aniston. “That’s why their appearances just move and excite me and allow me to be here. It’s fantastic. We’re part of a community together and now we can get back to work. We’re up and down at 4am . ” for 16 hours and we rinse and repeat and it’s a lot of work so it’s nice to have a night where you can get dressed and celebrate and go back to the hairdressing and makeup truck and learn your monologues. “

A source told people shortly after the SAG reunification that broke the Internet that Aniston only sees Pitt as a friend. “(She) is not with Brad,” said the source. “They are friends and happy for each other. They want nothing but happiness for each other. She is happy to have Brad back in her life as a friend, but that’s it.”

Alyssa Bailey

News and strategy editor

Alyssa Bailey is the news and strategy editor at ELLE.com, where she oversees the coverage of celebrities and royals (especially Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton).