Jennifer Aniston back in a relationship with John Mayer?

Advertisement

Rumors of the reunion between Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have startled the canvas, but with John Mayer it could be that she would be better!

Jennifer Aniston and John Mayer were seen having dinner together! Would the two exs come back together? It seems unlikely that their relationship was messy, we’ll get an answer quickly!

The screen was breathless last week. Surely rumors of a possible return between Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have delighted all fans. Nobody has validated this information! Nevertheless, a new rumor is born. Jen would connect to an ex again: John Mayer.

Advertisement

Keep in mind that Jennifer Aniston and John Mayer will meet in 2008 throughout the Oscar meeting. The beautiful blonde succumbs to the charm of the singer. They then go to Mexico to spend a few trips. Two months later, the two lovebirds separate. The singer’s immaturity and habit of tweeting would make their relationship unimaginable. Finally, they reach the Oscar ceremony in 2009 together.

Check it out on Instagram

Women’s greatest buddy … take Clyde to work day.

An offer shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston) on November 13, 2019 at 1:02 p.m. PST

Notice: Jennifer Aniston leaves a real dinner after her ex John Mayer!

The 2 exs have been seen due to this fact on the similar dinner sharing moments. Above all, Jennifer Aniston just went after John! This put the flea in the ear of the Cosmopolitan newspaper. So rumor or reality? The couple are unlikely to come back together. They certainly lived a sophisticated relationship.

So after their relationship, John Mayer had very hard expressions about Jennifer Aniston. We would be stunned by this fact that the magnificence returns with her ex. He mentioned: “I can’t change the truth that I should be 32 years ago. (…) I don’t need a companion in the kitchen. (…) Some of the main differences between us were that I chirped earlier. There was one Rumor that she left me for chirping too much, it wasn’t. “