The Beverly Hills mansion, owned by Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt in the early 2000s, had withdrawn $ 4.5 million from its price ticket on Tuesday, reducing its demand to $ 44.5 million.

The Tudor-style property has a historical past of celebrity ownership behind the duo, which in 1934 for Oscar winner Fredric March, famous for his roles in “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde ”(1931) and“ The Greatest Years of Our Life ”(1946).

The property spans more than 11,000 square feet and features a bar area with an authentic fireplace that can be converted directly into a projector room, gym, pool, tennis court and outdoor area with a fireplace as listed by Hilton Smith & Susan Smith Hyland, who refused to comment.

Aniston, 50, and Pitt, 55, paid $ 12.5 million for the home in 2001.

They spent a number of years refurbishing the house and pre-instructed Mansion World. These included the multi-million dollar tennis court pavilion and the visitors’ home of the house.

Regardless of its renovation, the architectural integrity of the house is preserved and the floor plan is identical to that of the 1930s, although it has been modernized. Smith mentioned this when it was listed in Could at $ 49 million.

The current owner, hedge funder Jonathan Brooks, bought the house in 2006, a year after the divorce, from the previous celebrity energy couple.

Brooks, who was unavailable for a comment, paid $ 22.5 million.

The Los Angeles Occasions initially reported the low cost.