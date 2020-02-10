Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt had a moment at the Oscar 2020 party

Advertisement

Oscar winner Brad Pitt had another run-in with Jennifer Aniston at a party after the ceremony last night. The two met at Guy Oseary’s Oscar after the party, reports Page Six. Eyewitnesses told the outlet that they were talking briefly, but “there was no hissing this time” and added that “Aniston Pitt congratulated him on his victory (as the best supporting actor) and did not last long.”

Aniston and Pitt were not photographed together at the party. They were filmed separately at other parties: Aniston was in a little black dress at Netflix’s Bash, while Pitt started his evening at the Governors Ball and Vanity Fair’s Oscar after the party:

The after-party meeting of the two takes place after the former couple almost broke the internet at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. Both won awards there and had a moment behind the stage.

People quickly learned from a source how Aniston felt about it all. The source said that nothing romantic happened – similar to the sources on page six, which made it clear that they were just friends.

Aniston “doesn’t go out with Brad,” the source said. “They are friends and happy for each other. They want nothing but happiness for each other. She is happy to have Brad back in her life as a friend, but that’s it.”

That night, “Jen was happy for Brad,” the source continued. “They congratulated each other and that was it. It was an emotional night.”

What was less clear is what Pitt thinks about Aniston. He officially told Entertainment Tonight that they get along pretty well these days. When asked by the Golden Globes if he was ready to see Aniston again, he said, “I meet Jen, she’s a good friend,” he said. Then he made a little joke about how much everyone wanted it to happen. “The second most important reunion in your year? I understand,” he added clarifying.

