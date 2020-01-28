Advertisement

Jenelle Evans posted a brand new video on her YouTube channel on January 24, hinting that she could return to “Teen Mom 2,” and she also explained how she is doing as a new single lady.

Jenelle Evans, 28, gave followers a replacement in her life and her longer term plans, along with whether or not to return to Teen Mom 2, in a brand new video she posted on her YouTube web page in January. 24. The fact star that comes out of her husband David Eason, 31, in October 2019, admitted that although there is no such thing as confirmation that she is now known to have made her known again, she has been in conversation with individuals regarding one thing. “I don’t know anything about Teen Mom and I don’t know about my own present, but I do know that I’ve been talking to certain people here or there,” she said in the video. “We are not saying that it is MTV or who it is, but we will see if one thing will succeed sooner or later. I do not know.”

Jenelle was released from Teen Mom 2 after David made headlines for taking photos and killing their French bulldog, nugget in April 2019. Although he claimed he did it to prevent the dog from hurting his and Jenelle’s daughter Ensley3, the law caused quite a lot of controversy among the general public and led him and Jenelle to end custody of Ensley and their various children. Now that Jenelle is divorced from David, it is very feasible that she is added to the forged as soon as possible and has already admitted having an “open contract” when she gave an EXCLUSIVE interview to HollywoodLife in September “I contacted our outdated producer and asked, and he said you now just have an open contract and that no doors have been closed,” she EXCLUSIVELY told us about her future.

In addition to discussing Teen Mom 2, Jenelle spoke of rumors that she was back with David after the 2 was photographed because she wanted to be cozy in Nashville, TN, where she recently moved, on January 14. They defined that they would not re-ignite their flame, and because of the state’s legal guidelines, they must be present no less than a year earlier than they were formally separated. “In the state of North Carolina, you must first get divorced for a whole year to even request a divorce,” she said. “In the state of Tennessee it is important to stay there for six months to be a resident and you also have to be divorced for six months with the intention of applying for a divorce. To that is why I have not submitted, but. “

As far as she moved to Tennessee, Jenelle said that this is because there are additional alternatives. “I have plans for my future and there are additional enterprise alternatives here, because that is one of the many important reasons why I am here,” she defined. “It wasn’t due to another man; it was to get away, clear my head, and do additional enterprise alternatives.”

