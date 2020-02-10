Jeff Hardy will soon be at the WWE Performance Center

Advertisement

Jeff Hardy suffered a knee injury on April 20 last year. He had to undergo knee surgery and then had legal problems. It seems like he is getting closer to a return.

PWInsider.com can confirm that Jeff Hardy will be at the WWE Performance Center next week to review his progress toward a WWE in-ring return.

Matt Hardy’s WWE contract is expected to expire on March 1st. He is currently in talks with the WWE.

Jeff’s contract was frozen when he was injured and was dealing with personal issues. Hardy Boyz’s contracts now expire at different times, which means Jeff will be around much longer since his contract isn’t even expiring yet.

Hardy also has a court on April 6 for a DUI charge he filed in October 2019.

