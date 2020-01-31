Jeff Daniels is to appear in Showtime Drama Rust as a small town police chief

Advertisement

Jeff Daniels sets off again to pay for cables: the former newsroom star has registered as headliner for the Showtime drama collection Rust.

The drama, which received only a series order from Showtime, will star Daniels as Del Harris, the chief of police for a small town in Rust Belt in southwestern Pennsylvania. “When the woman he really loves sees her son accused of murder, the official description teases,” Harris is forced to decide what he wants to do to protect him. “

If all of this sounds familiar, the collection was previously growing in the United States community under the title American Rust. (It is mainly based on the acclaimed Philipp Meyer novel from this title.) The United States placed a collective order with him in November 2017, but dropped the company a few months later.

Not so long ago, Daniels was seen as the information anchor Will McAvoy in HBO’s The Newsroom, a task that earned him an Emmy in 2013. He resided a second Emmy finale for 12 months for his position on the Netflix Western Godless. Daniels will act as government producer along with Dan Futterman (The Looming Tower), who will even write a number of episodes.

“Jeff Daniels is a real star on stage and in the exhibition, and Dan Futterman is a special writer, and we couldn’t be too excited to have them together at Showtime,” said community co-president Gary Levine, in an announcement. “With lively characters trapped in an unpredictable murder thriller, Rust will inform the related and touching human story about the corrosion of the American dream.”