Jeff Bridges appears as an ex-CIA officer in the FX drama series The Old Man

The Dude is on the way to the small display: Oscar winner Jeff Bridges will appear as a retired CIA officer in the FX drama The Outdated Man, which was released on Thursday.

The Outdated Man, which has already received a sequencer order from FX, is based on Thomas Perry’s bestseller and his role as Bridges actor Dan Chase, ”according to the official description. “When a killer arrives and tries to exterminate Chase, the outdated agent learns that he should now reconcile his predecessor to secure his future.”

Jon Steinberg and Robert Levine (Black Sails) will write the pilot, with Warren Littlefield (Fargo) acting as the government producer. The production of the sequence begins in autumn.

“Jeff Bridges is an iconic, exceptional actor, and seeing him as the lead in this sequence is an incredible second for FX,” said Nick Grading, president of authentic programming, in a press release. “Jon Steinberg and Robert Levine provided a great pilot script, and Jeff is ideal for Dan Chase’s position.”

Bridges has been a Hollywood star for many years, with memorable roles from The Final Image Present to The Massive Lebowski. For his position in Loopy Coronary Heart 2009, he received an Oscar for best actor. The outdated man marks his first position as a sequence common in a television sequence.