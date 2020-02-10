JEAN GRAY AND EMMA FROST # 1 covers

Advertisement

The variants for February 26th X-Men in giant size: Jean Gray and Emma Frost # 1 have started to be released. In addition to the main cover by one-shot artist Russell Dauterman, there are covers by Gerald Parel, Iban Coello, Derrick Chew (exclusive to KRS Comics), Kael Ngu (exclusive to Unknown Comics) and an empty cover.

GIANT SIZE X-MEN: JEAN GRAY AND EMMA FROST # 1

Advertisement

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) • RUSSELL DAUTERMAN (A / C)

Hickman & Dauterman compete against Gray & Frost!

The first of five essential X stories specially designed to showcase some of Marvel’s best artists! First of all Russell Dauterman, superstar artist from THOR and WAR OF THE REALMS! When storm is in danger, two of the most powerful telepaths in the world will work together to fix things. Jean Gray and Emma Frost, back together for the benefit of Krakoa!

40 PGS./ONE SHOT / Rated T + … $ 4.99