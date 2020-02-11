Jazzy Gabert on frustrations with WWE NXT UK storylines

Advertisement

Jazzy Gabert finally came to WWE after the company wanted to sign them for a while. She has left the company after only working for the NXT UK brand for a short time.

While speaking to Wrestling Inc, Jazzy Gabert stated that she was frustrated with her WWE storylines. They were generic and put her in a bodyguard role when she could do so much more.

“Yes, of course [there were frustrations], but they could have been more creative with my storylines. I was previously at TNA and they had a story similar to that of a bodyguard for someone. I don’t know, but it’s not cool. Okay, I’m a tall girl, so it’s limited, but look at Nia Jax. She is not a bodyguard or looks at other companies with Jessika Havok. You have to beat up these girls and then one day a girl will beat you up and she’s the next superstar. It’s that easy, isn’t it? “

Jazzy Gabert still loves to entertain. She will be involved in many more productions in the future, but she has left WWE behind. Gabert gave them an opportunity, but things obviously didn’t work out.