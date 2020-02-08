Jazz escape blazer in controversial end, leave Lillard angry
SAD LOSS. Damian Lillard and the Trail Blazers have failed their sixth win in the last seven games. Photo by Twitter / @ NBA

MANILA, Philippines – A crucial no-call event affected the potentially exciting end of the tour when Utah Jazz Damian Lillard and Portland Trail Blazers (117-114) on Friday February 7th (Saturday February 8th) , Manila period) survived.

The referees missed a goal-scoring Lillard effort in the last 10 seconds in a potential contingent that paved the way for jazz to get away with the controversial win and end the defeat in five games.

Lillard tried to respond to a bucket of Donovan Mitchell that gave jazz a 116-114 lead 20 seconds before the end, but saw Rudy Gobert bounce his shot away.

However, repetitions showed that the ball touched the field before Gobert blocked it – a game that should have been considered a goalkeeper.

However, the referees did not change the decision when Bojan Bogdanovic, who reached the team level with 27 points, won the jazz victory with a free throw.

Mike Conley scored 18 points, 4 assists and 2 steals, Mitchell had 16 points, 7 assists and 6 rebounds, while Gobert added 16 points and 14 rebounds for jazz, which meant 33 to 18 points for 4th place in the Western Conference ,

Joe Ingles scored 14 points and 6 rebounds, while Jordan Clarkson left the bench 13 points in the win.

Lillard, angry with the referees at the end of the game, saw that his 42 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists were wasted when the blazers failed to take the sixth win in the last 7 games.

The blazers that fell to 24-29 need as many wins as possible, being 2.5 games behind the Memphis Grizzlies.

CJ McCollum scored 27 points and 5 rebounds. – Rappler.com

