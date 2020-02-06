Jay-Z's last conversation with Kobe Bryant will break your heart

Advertisement

It’s been eleven days since Kobe Bryant tragically died in a helicopter crash with his daughter Gianna and seven others. Fans, friends, and family members have since flooded social media with honors, stories, memories, and more. Thousands of celebrities and professional athletes vocalized the pain they felt after the premature loss of the LA Lakers icon and his teenage child. Now JAY-Z remembered his last conversation with Kobe Bryant, and it will break your heart in millions.

Bryant, Gianna, and the others who were on board the helicopter at the time of the fatal crash on Sunday, January 26, were on their way to a basketball tournament. The tragedy shook the whole world and has been the focus of many interviews with celebrities since then. During Shawn’s “JAY-Z” Carter’s first series of lectures at Columbia University, the rapper briefly considered the death of his close friend.

JAY-Z shared his last conversation with Bryant at his and Beyoncé’s New Year’s party:

He was in the largest room I saw him in. One of the last things he said to me was: ‘You have to see Gianna playing basketball. ‘And that was one of the most hurtful things because he was so proud. His expression was like … I looked at him and said, “Oh, she’ll be the best basketball player in the world.” He was just so proud of what he said.

Watch JAY-Z share the following story.

BIGLEAGUE ENTERTAINMENT on YouTube

“So that’s a really tough question, and my wife and I have – take this – really difficult,” JAY-Z concluded. “That’s all I’m going to say. Just a great person who was in a great area of ​​his life.”

Shortly after the news of Bryant’s death, Beyoncé shared her thoughts on Instagram and promised to continue diligently praying for Vanessa and her three daughters Natalia, Bianka and Capri. “You are deeply missed, beloved Kobe,” added Beyoncé.

As the world continues to mourn for Bryant, stories like JAY-Z’s are greatly appreciated by those affected by his death.