Advertisement

Days after NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were killed in a helicopter accident, American rapper Jay-Z opened the last conversation with the basketball player. According to Fox News, Jay-Z said that Bryant’s last words were, “You have to see Gianna play basketball.” The Mughal had a conversation with the athlete during the New Year party organized in his house.

“So Kobe was a guy who looked up at me and we hung around several times.” He was the last one in my house on New Year’s Day and he was just in the biggest place I’ve seen him and one of the last things. He said to me: “You have to see Gianna playing basketball,” Fox News quoted Jay-Z.

“It was one of the most painful things because he was so proud. His expression … I looked at him and said, ‘Oh, she’ll be the best basketball player in the world.’ He was just so proud of what he said. It was a difficult question. My wife and I have a really hard time, “he added.

Advertisement

41-year-old Bryant and 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among the nine people killed when a helicopter they drove crashed in fog and went up in flames in the hills above Calabasas. The basketball legend had won five National Basketball Association (NBA) championships in her 20-year career when she played for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Hollywood artists like Snoop Dogg, Meek Mill, Justin Bieber, Usher and 2 Chainz want the National Basketball Association (NBA) to change their logo to honor Kobe Bryant.

Billboard reported that the NBA discussed numerous ways to celebrate Kobe’s legacy. One of the most important changes they are considering is the transition from Jerry West’s long-standing NBA logo to a silhouette of the Black Mamba.

Find out about the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new noon apps for Android and iOS to get the latest updates

This story was sourced from third-party feeds, agencies. Mid-day assumes no responsibility or liability for the reliability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day Management / mid-day.com reserves the sole right to change, delete or remove the content at its own discretion, for whatever reason