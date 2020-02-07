Jay Electronica says his album is finished and released in 40 days

Advertisement

With his monstrous breakout single “Exhibit C”, hard and enigmatic rapper Jay Electronica has awakened the kind of enthusiasm that few rappers can build up in the course of their careers. Suddenly Jay Elec looked like the future of the genre. But that was more than a decade ago. Jay Elec never used this single effectively and he never bothered to make the album that people wanted so much from him. In fact, he once said that “an album is a wrong concept”. But now Jay Elec says he made an album. He says it’s done.

This morning Jay Elec reactivated his dormant Twitter with the two words we had taught ourselves not to expect from him: “album ready”. In a series of consecutive tweets, Jay Elec says that the album will contain Jay-Z. “It recorded over 40 days and 40 nights from December 26th,” and it will arrive in another 40 days. (He tweeted this just after midnight so the release date is set at 3/18.) He also writes the following: “A written testimony”. We don’t know if this is a title or a description or what.

Album finished.

“… my debut album with Hov Mann, that’s highway robbery”

Recorded over 40 days and 40 nights from December 26th

Release in 40 days

A written certificate

Jay Elec will pass months or sometimes years without releasing new music, but lately he has been relatively busy and appeared alongside Dave East in the homeless memory “No Hoodie (Nothin ‘To Lose)” and the Arab rap duo Sons Of Yusuf on. Dive for pearls. “So he’s warmed up. Maybe he has something special in the tank.

Also noteworthy: Jay-Z, occasional employee and long-time sponsor of Jay Elec, has only clicked “Like” on five tweets so far. These are Jay Electronica’s five tweets from last night.

#TweetsIsWatching 👀

JAY-Z just liked all tweets from Jay Electronica

Maybe he’s not lying this time. , , pic.twitter.com/G54Zt3hzkh

