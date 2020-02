Jay Electronica says he will release his long-awaited debut album in 40 years

Advertisement

Jay Electronica will finally release his debut album. The New Orleans native joined Twitter on Friday to announce the upcoming release of A Written Testimony. The album was “recorded over 40 days and 40 nights from December 26th” and will be released in 40 days.

This is an evolving story …

Album finished.

“… my debut album with Hov Mann, that’s highway robbery”

Recorded over 40 days and 40 nights from December 26th

Release in 40 days

