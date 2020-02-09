Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez is patiently waiting to enter the Galaxy - Whittier Daily News

Advertisement

CARSON – While his new teammates did an open training session for fans on Saturday evening in the main stadium of the Dignity Health Sports Park, Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez worked with members of the training staff at the side.

It was the first opportunity for the Galaxy fan base to take a look at Hernandez.

Unfortunately, the galaxy Hernandez still has to involve in full training as the star striker is waiting for the visa process to be completed.

While waiting, Hernandez tries to get to work.

“I have to be patient,” he said of the paperwork. “It’s not in my hands. Many people are as good as they can, so I can get it as soon as possible, hopefully I can get it tomorrow or sometime next week.

“The change was easy … Even if I don’t train with the team, I can learn from the idea and the mentality of the entire team, Guillermo (Barros Schelotto) and his staff, and we can use them on the field so that we have another star (Championship) can put on the badge. ”

The galaxy hopes that this process will end earlier this week. Galaxy trainer Guillermo Barros Schelotto said he hoped Chicharito would train fully either Thursday or Friday.

Thanks to the help of the galaxy, the Mexican star had time to adapt to his new surroundings with his family.

“Things have been great, we know everything about this beautiful city and with the largest club in MLS they will give you all the help you need if you try to adapt as soon as possible,” he said. “I am very happy and hope that I can find a house quickly and set up faster, because the season will start in two more weeks. We have to respect the (visa) procedure, all laws and everything, so we will continue to wait and I hope the visa will come sooner than later. ”

Even his teammates can’t wait to get him onto the field.

“We’ve all seen what he can do at club and national level. He’s a great player,” said Galaxy midfielder Sebastian Lletget. “I think it’s going to be a great time next week, and we’ll have plenty of time to bring everything together, work on what we need to work on, and get the chemistry going.

“He is a hard worker and more than anything else. He will work hard.”

After training on the field, Hernandez participated in a short Q&A with fans. The fans sang him with a Chicharito song and he received the loudest ovation when he completed his pre-practice run.

“If you work or come here to live a better life, you know this is a city with Mexicans,” he said. “You don’t have to be an athlete or a lawyer. You know the connection between this city, especially in this country, and Mexico. We are neighbors. It will continue to grow.”