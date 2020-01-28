Advertisement

Jatin Sarna, who recently visited Chennai for the big poster launch event of 83, was extremely overwhelmed by his encounter with superstar Kamal Haasan at the event.

Kamal Haasan, who will distribute the Tamil version of 83, was present to reveal the film’s 40-foot poster. It was a fan boy moment for Jatin to get blessings from the superstar.

In this way, he shared his feelings when he met the legend on his Instagram account. Check here:

Advertisement

2020 will be an exciting year for Jatin as the actor has 3 releases this year. Jatin started the year with a hooligan gangster in Rajinikanth’s leading role, Darbar. With 83 publications in Tamil and Telugu, Jatin will once again give his South fans an unforgettable character.

The recently released poster of 83 with Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma made fans curious to see the figure on the big screen.

Jatin, who has become a household phenomenon since playing Bunty in Sacred Games, is currently excited about the success of his recently released Darbar and is preparing for his upcoming releases, Chhalaang and 83.

Find out about the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new noon apps for Android and iOS to get the latest updates

Advertisement