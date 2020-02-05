Jason Momoa's pink suit shows what masculine dressing can look like in 2019

Advertisement

Men in the color pink are actually not a fashion trip. However, most variations of men with the historically feminine color tended to differ from the preppy (pink whales!), The novelty (pink ties!), The parody (assumed, Shia LeBeouf’s crackling pink leggings around 2014) or the Campy ,

Of those who have mastered some kind of Cisgender sophistication, none can outshine the nice and cozy masculinity that the actor Jason Momoa exuded on Monday night.

The actor walked across the purple carpet with his wife Lisa Bonet to celebrate the premiere of Apple TV’s new “See” sequence. He was wearing a light pink satin suit, a gray cashmere sweater, an opal and turquoise assertion necklace, some rings, and a pair of sun-gray suede christian louboutin boots with a little heel, an ensemble that seemed to show up as soon as and despite all that also real, tough looking men who can – and maybe should – wear the flattering pink color.

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet at OscarsGetty Photos 2019

Momoa is no stranger to typography. His acting profession was dominated by barbaric, male roles and heroes of the movement, such as Aquaman or Khal Drogo in “Sport of Thrones”. His new role in “See”, which premiered on Apple TV on November 1, lets him take part in Baba Voss, a blind warrior in the long run.

However, the actor has not been put off by this conventional grizzly man idea that dampens his enthusiasm for the color pink, especially for a dusty, pastel-colored, millennial hue that has become his signature last year.

In February Momoa wore a pink tuxedo to the Oscars, a velvety tuxedo and matching trousers that Karl Lagerfeld had tailor-made for the 6-foot-four actor. At the premiere of “Sport of Thrones” in April, he also wore a pink suede jacket.

At every event, Momoa wore an identical wrist scrunchie – a fitting accent, if there ever was one that successfully twisted the conventional masculinity requirements even beyond the proverbial men’s bun.

Because it looks like this, Momoa even did a shoe collaboration in pink. In September, he partnered with the outdoor model So iLL to manufacture a capsule with climbing luggage and sneakers, half of which were listed in the color “Soiled Pink”, but for which there is also a “Black Wolf” color Pendants that still prefer male primary black.

We can’t wait to see what follows on Momoa’s pink wardrobe. Rose quartz dagger necklaces? Dusty pink platform sandals?

Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa about the premiere of season eight of “Sport of Thrones” Getty Photos