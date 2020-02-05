Jason Momoa loves it with wife Lisa Bonet in NYC after her viral Super Bowl ad photo

Advertisement

Jason Momoa has returned to himself after his Super Bowl advertisement, which made him bald and skinny. He and his wife Lisa Bonet had an appointment in NYC, the place he thought was so attractive and handsome.

Jason Momoa and spouse Lisa Bonet On February 3, there was a candy appointment evening in NYC. It was released sometime after its Rocket Mortgage Super Bowl ad went viral. The 40-year-old Aquaman star tries like his typical bourgeois self after the business appears to be the “real” Jason who is skinny and bald. Lisa even helped him carry a light barbell. Jason’s long brunette mane was blowing in the wind on the cool New York night as the couple went out to dinner. He was wearing a Harley Davidson t-shirt with a black motorcycle jacket. The actor added some color by wearing purple work pants.

It is unusual to see Jason and Lisa together as they are more at home while he jumps between distant film units. We usually only see her with her husband at his various premieres or awards ceremonies. He towered over his 52-year-old spouse, who is 5 ” 2 ” tall like Jason’s 6 ” 4-inch body. Lisa wore open velvet pants that matched her husband’s color. She put on a heavy black belted coat to keep the heat out, and pulled her hood over her head to keep away from the paparazzi. Nevertheless, her long brunette curls can be seen on the collar of her jacket. She wore pink slipper-like shoes, which were considered comfortable for strolling for dinner.

Jason’s Super Bowl advertising was one of the crucial pathogens in the star-studded commercials of the entire massive sport. Jason mentioned how House is the only place, “I can let go of my guard.” Then he yanked the prosthesis off his arms to point out the skinny limbs T-shirt and torn prostheses off his massive, tight chest to point out that he’s really incredibly thin and has no abs. Finally, Jason stepped on his couch again and whipped his famous long, thick mane of brunette hair to expose his bald head with just a few strands of hair around the edges. Finally he sat on a weight bench and tried to simply carry the load bar, with Lisa recognizing him. He couldn’t do it while she grabbed it with one hand.

Jason Momoa and wife Lisa Bonet have the pleasure of having a date night in New York on February 3, 2020. Credit: BACKGRID

Rocket Mortgage and Jason had announced the big Super Bowl ad. “It’s been a great week, but we’re just getting started. I can’t wait for everyone to see me on Sunday #getcomfortable,” Jason signed the ultimate teaser, which he posted on his Instagram website. It confirmed him in a bubble bath when he was studying a romance novel. He looked over at his dog as he said in the soapy water: “It will be juicy.”