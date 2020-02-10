Advertisement

Jason Isbell left Drive-By Truckers 13 years ago to go solo. It worked. In the past decade, Isbell has become the biggest star in country music, just to the left of the center, and has left a number of absolutely devastating songs. Isbell’s last album, The Nashville Sound, recorded with his band The 400 Unit, was released in 2017, but it’s not as if he’s been away since then. He toured hard, hit bigger and bigger venues, and became the guy Hollywood meets when he needs a heartbreaking country rock song for a movie. (The man really should have been nominated for an Oscar for “Maybe It’s Time”, the song he wrote for A Star Is Born.)

For some time now, Isbell has been holding things back. He supported his wife Amanda Shires when she was on tour with her super group, the highwomen. He has recorded with some important people – Sheryl Crow, Barry Gibb – and performed on stage with others – Strand Of Oaks, Mavis Staples, Ezra Koenig. And now Isbell is back in album mode.

This spring, Isbell and his 400 unit will return with the new LP Reunions, as The Boot reports. Isbell has been teasing new music online for a few days and today releases “Be Afraid”, the first single on the album. It’s a great, focused Southern rocker who sometimes has to take a stand: “Scared, very scared / but do it anyway.” Isbell and his band took on regular producer Dave Cobb. Check it out on The Boot along with the Reunion tracklist below.

Advertisement

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HPek7jto9l0 (/ embed)

TRACK LIST:

01 “What have I done to help?”

02 “Dreamsicle”

03 “Children only”

04 “overseas”

05 “Running with your eyes closed”

06 “river”

07 “Fear”

08 “pc Peter’s autograph “

09 “It will be easier”

10 “Let go”

Reunions appears 5/15 on Isbell’s own Southeastern label.