Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit will return with their first album after three years. It is called Reunions and is due to be released on May 15th via Isbell’s own record label Southeastern.

Reunions is the sequel to The Nashville Sound from 2017 and Isbell will again be seen in the studio with producer Dave Cobb. Nashville-born Cobb is also known for his work with Sturgill Simpson and The Highwomen, the supergroup with Isbell’s wife Amanda Shires.

According to The Boot, the new album consists of 10 tracks, including “Dreamsicle”, “Running with Our Eyes Closed” and “It Gets Easier”. While detailed credits are not yet known, one of them can be sung by both David Crosby and Shires, Rolling Stone emphasizes.

As an early preview, Isbell shares the lead role in “Be Afraid,” a collective figure about the importance of speaking. “We don’t accept requests, we won’t shut up and sing / tell the truth enough that it rhymes with everything,” Isbell exclaims with tangible conviction. Listen to it below.

While Isbell hasn’t released any of his own new material for a while, he’s worked with people like Sheryl Crow, Strand of Oaks, and Josh Ritter, and has contributed memorably to the soundtrack of A Star is Born and The Highwomen -titled debut. He performed with the group during their limited number of shows and was on tour with Father John Misty last year. Isbell & the 400 Unit will tour again in the coming months, this time with Chris Stapleton. You can find your concert tickets here.

Tracklist reunions:

01. What I did to help

02. Dreamsicle

03. Children only

04. overseas

05. Running with eyes closed

06. river

07. Be scared

08. St. Peter’s autograph

09. It gets easier

10. Let go