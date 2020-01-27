Advertisement

Credit: Marvel Comics

Credit: Stephanie Durels Manning

Jason Aaron launched his Avengers run in May 2018, and 20 months later, it now defines 2020 as “the main source and the breeding ground for everything I want to do in the Marvel universe”.

“You see that this is happening right now in the wild arc” Starbrand Reborn “from Starbrand Reborn Avengers, including the last issue, # 29 (featuring the artistic talents of Ed McGuinness stars Mark Morales and Paco Medina) was released last week, “said Aaron in his newsletter.

Credit: Marvel Comics

“You’ll see it even more in the next big arc I’m writing, which features a character I’ve expressed interest in online a few times lately, a character I’ve never really put my teeth into before, but who will bring it to the book of what I hope will be a deeply ass-kicking way, “continued the writer.

Who is he talking about? It would probably be Moon Knight, which is slated for April Avengers # 33. In June 2019, Aaron tweeted this to fans of the character.

“Shit. I see you, Moon Knight fans,” Aaron tweeted. “I think you’re going to really dig into what I’m thinking.

Back to the present day, Aaron ended the Avengers part of its bulletin by framing it in a global way.

“You’ll see it in all the crazy plans to come, which I’ve already sown (look at King Thor # 4 for a bit of that), starring the main iconic Avengers you know and love and a few other people you don’t you would probably not expect to see them flocking to their side. And a lot more blade stuff. “

“In other words, I’m incredibly excited about everything about AVENGERS in 2020.”

