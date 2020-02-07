Jared Kushner presents the United Nations with the Middle East plan supported by Israel

Advertisement

Published: February 7, 2020



US President Donald Trump’s adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner met with members of the UN Security Council behind closed doors on Thursday to inform them about the US peace plan for the Middle East.

The initiative enables Israel to maintain sovereignty over all of its settlements and the strategic Jordan Valley. A newly created Palestine would remain a disjointed state according to the heavily criticized US plan.

After working on the proposal for almost three years, Kushner and the Trump administration prepared the Middle East plan to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

While Trump described the plan as the “deal of the century,” the Palestinians have already turned it down and said they were not involved in the talks at all. The European Union has also criticized the US plan and said that the proposal differs from existing international agreements.

Kushner told reporters after the press conference that he had blamed Palestinian President Mohammed Abbas for an increase in violence in Israel in the days since Trump announced the plan.

“He calls for days of anger and said this before he saw the plan,” said Kushner.

Siding with Israel

Trump, who unveiled the Middle East plan on January 28, was criticized for favoring Israel over controversial issues such as borders, Jewish settlements, and the status of Jerusalem.

The Palestinians are demanding an independent state that will require all areas occupied by Israel in the 1967 Six Day War, including all of the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Palestinians are also trying to dismantle the more than 700,000 Israeli settlers from these areas.

Palestinians present resolution

On Monday, the Arab League and the Kushners Organization for Islamic Cooperation rejected “Peace Vision”.

According to the Associated Press. Palestinian supporters have circulated a draft UN resolution that would reject the US proposal because it violates international law.

Before the 1967 conflict, the UN Security Council called for a two-state solution based on borders and direct negotiations between Israelis and Palestinians.

The U.S. resolution could be put to the vote on February 11 if Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is to hold talks with members of the Security Council and to express the Palestinian government’s rejection of the plan.

The United States would likely veto the resolution.

Violence peaks according to the Middle East plan

Violence has broken out since the announcement of the Isreal-backed initiative.

Israeli troops killed two Palestinians in clashes in the occupied West Bank and a third Palestinian in Jerusalem after shooting the police on Thursday.

Also on Thursday, a car crashed into twelve Israeli soldiers and two civilians. The Israeli military is treating the incident as a terrorist attack, according to a statement.

The Middle East plan “created this environment of tension and escalation,” said Nabil Abu Rdeneh, a spokesman for Abbas, the official Palestinian news agency.

