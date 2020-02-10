Advertisement

According to the Ministry of Health, a further 65 people on board the quarantined cruise ship Diamond Princess off Japan were diagnosed with a novel corona virus. The total number of known infections was 135.

The Diamond Princess has been in quarantine since arriving off the Japanese coast at the beginning of last week after the virus was discovered in a former passenger who got off the ship in Hong Kong last month.

“In the meantime, test results of 103 people have become known, of which 65 have tested positive for the new corona virus,” said the ministry in a statement.

Four of the 65 patients had been hospitalized, a Ministry official told reporters, adding that further test results were pending.

The official declined to comment on the nationality of the infected, but said the ministry “intends to report them by the end of tomorrow”.

The authorities continued to test people for the virus where it was “necessary,” it said.

The cruise operator said 66 people were newly diagnosed, mostly Japanese, but there were also Australians, Filipinos, a Canadian, a British, and a Ukrainian. There was no immediate clarity on the discrepancy between this number and the Ministry of Health.

When the boat arrived in Japan, the authorities initially tested almost 300 people for the 3,711 virus on board and gradually evacuated dozens of people who had become infected in local medical facilities.

The number of passengers and crew on board has since dropped to 3,622, the ministerial official said.

In recent days, testing has expanded to include people with new symptoms who have had close contact with other infected passengers or crew, and several other cases have been reported over the weekend.

Those who stayed on the ship were asked to stay in their cabins and were only allowed a short time on open decks.

– “Stress and high fear” –

They were asked to wear masks and keep distance from each other and were given thermometers to monitor their temperatures regularly.

The ship is expected to be in quarantine by February 19 – 14 days after the isolation phase begins.

Quarantine has made life on board the ship more difficult, particularly for those in windowless cabins and a significant number of passengers who need medication for various chronic conditions.

The Ministry of Health announced on Monday that around 600 people on board urgently needed medication and around half were supplied over the weekend.

Health Minister Katsunobu Kato told reporters that discussions are currently underway about increasing test capacity and whether testing will take place after passengers are released from quarantine.

The World Health Organization confirmed in a tweet that newly diagnosed cases on the ship should not extend the length of the quarantine.

“The #DiamondPrincess quarantine period expires on February 19,” said the WHO in a tweet.

“Beyond February 19, the deadline may only be extended for close contacts of newly confirmed cases. You must remain in quarantine for 14 days from the last contact with a confirmed case.”

On board the ship, news of the additional infections sparked some concern, and passenger Yardley Wong tweeted “Stress and Great Anxiety”.

“I have to cry to get rid of the fear,” she wrote.

The passengers also tweeted pictures of new consumables delivered to the quarantined passengers on Monday: wet wipes and powerful filter face masks.

Aside from the infections on board the ship, there are 26 confirmed cases of the new virus in Japan, including citizens evacuated from Wuhan, the Chinese city where the outbreak occurred.

Japan plans to send a fifth evacuation flight to Wuhan later this week.

This story was published from a news agency feed with no changes to the text. Only the heading has been changed.

