Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is currently on a religious trip to Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh. The “Dhadak” actress went to Instagram on Sunday and posted a number of photos from her trip. According to comments on her pictures, Janhvi walked all the way to the top of the city of Tirumala to get to the shrine.

The actor participated in Instagram stories to share pictures of the hike. The pictures she posted on the photo sharing website are Janhvi wearing a white salwar kameez in combination with a yellow dupatta. She looks away from the camera and smiles. She labeled it with rainbow and sunshine emojis.

Another post shows Janhvi Kapoor with her best friend Tanisha Santoshi.

Janhvi shot two films on the acting front – “Gunjan Saxena” and “Roohi Afzana”.

