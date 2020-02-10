Janet Jackson will take the Black Diamond World Tour to Southern California - Whittier Daily News

Advertisement

Music icon Janet Jackson has announced a new album and tour for 2020.

The 53-year-old announced that she will drop a new record later this year with “Black Diamond” and will support the release with a major tour that will take place on August 10 in the Viejas Arena in the Aztec Bowl on the San Diego State University arrives at Staples Center in Los Angeles on August 12 and Honda Center in Anaheim on August 15.

Advertisement

Ticket sales begin on Thursday, February 13, at 12:00 p.m. at 800-745-3000 or Ticketmaster.com.

According to a press release released on Monday morning, Jackson’s tour will include a brand new production that includes songs from her 12 multi-platinum albums and a special performance of “Rhythm Nation 1814” that recently celebrated its 30th anniversary.

The last time Jackson was in the area to support their 11th studio album “Unbreakable”, which was released in 2015. She attended the forum in October 2015 and came back in September 2017 with her State of the World tour, which featured some of it production and several medleys from some of her biggest hits.