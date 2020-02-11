Janet Jackson reveals that son Eissa Al Mana, 3, is already a musical and plays the violin clock

Advertisement

Janet Jackson raved that her toddler, Eissa Al Mana, is “extremely competent” and “loves classical music” in “The Tonight Present”. The legendary performer then remembered a cute story about her son’s love of devices!

Like mom, like son! Janet Jackson three year old son, Eissa Al Mana, follows in the footsteps of his 53-year-old mother and shares her enthusiasm for music, which Janet revealed with Jimmy Fallon on February 10 following The Tonight Present. “It’s extremely musical,” says Janet happily Jimmy Fallon, 45, Confirm the request of the host present. Although Janet has 5 Grammy wins, Eissa didn’t want the mother to choose an instrument. “At first it was the violin – he chose all of that,” Janet continued. Eissa was only two years earlier when he made this choice (Janet’s protégé was three years earlier on January 3).

“He loves classical music,” added Janet. The singer from “Rhythm Nation” told one of the cute stories we had ever heard about Jimmy: “On the first day of his studies, he brought his violin to high school. On the third day of college, he says,” Mom, I have a cello “I mean,” Child, you don’t have a cello. “Unfortunately, Eissa repeated his request:” Put my violin directly in a cello, please mom. “Fortunately, Janet’s assistant became inventive and stuck a straw on the underside of the toddler’s violin to make a makeshift cello. Little Eissa “liked” it, Janet remembered, amused – you can watch her explain the whole candy anecdote below!

Indeed, Janet’s great comeback in the studio and on stage was also mentioned after Monday night! Just a few hours before this show was broadcast, Janet had extensive information: she is releasing her first album in 5 years, Black Diamond, which is expected to be accompanied by a 2020 world tour. “Of all diamonds, black diamonds are the hardest to chop. I see this as the most difficult thing to do to damage or destroy it, ”Janet wrote in her Instagram announcement on February 10, explaining the identity of her 12th album. She added: “I endured a lot. I see myself as Black Diamond in its purest form. I am a stone, I have ruffled edges, but I keep moving forward. I have to present my power to you and offer you power. “

This is not the primary time when Janet raved about her son’s musical skills! Dead has also demonstrated his curiosity for drums, guitar and piano, which Janet revealed in an interview on the Carrie & Tommy podcast in November 2019. He also shows a knack for singing and dancing. “He invents melodies, he carries a melody, he actually has a good pitch,” said Janet on the podcast. “He even does this factor that my brother (Michael Jackson) from “You are not interested in us”, the march and the hand. It only causes a few problems. He makes the climax (movement). “We don’t expect much less from someone who shares Janet’s genes!