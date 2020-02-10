Janet Jackson announces Black Diamond album, 2020 tour

Advertisement

Janet Jackson has announced the release of a new studio album called Black Diamond and a supportive world tour.

Black Diamond marks Jackson’s 12th album to date and is the sequel to Unbreakable from 2015. In a statement, Jackson explained the meaning of the album’s title by saying, “Black diamonds are the hardest of all diamonds that are the hardest to cut , I see this as the most difficult to hurt or destroy. There is a lot that I have endured. I see myself as Black Diamond in its purest form. I am a stone, I have ruffled edges, but I keep moving forward. I want to show you my strength and give you strength. “

Jackson’s 34-day arena tour kicks off in Miami on June 24. By the end of August, she will be playing top-class shows at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. Madison Square Garden in New York City; and Staples Center in Los Angeles and headline of the Essence Festival in New Orleans.

According to a press release, each performance will include new music in addition to a special performance of Jackson’s 1989 album Rhythm Nation.

Check out the full tour schedule below. Tickets will be sold to the general public via Ticketmaster from February 13th. As soon as the tickets are sold out, you can still get them here.

Janet Jackson 2020 tour dates:

24.06. – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

26.06. – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

27.06. – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

29.06. – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

07/01 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

07/03 – New Orleans, LA @ Essence Festival

07/05 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

07/07 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

07/09 – Philadelphia PA @ Wells Fargo Center

07/10 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

07/12 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

07/14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

17.7. – Mashantucket, CT @ The Grand Theater in Foxwoods

18.7. – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

21.7. – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

22.7. – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

24.07. – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

25.07. – Cincinnati, OH @ Cincinnati Music Festival

27.07. – Chicago, IL @ United Center

28.07. – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

31.07. – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

08/01 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Mhmm! center

08/03 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

08/05 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

08/07 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

08/09 – Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena

08/10 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

08/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center

08/15 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

17.8. – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

08/18 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

20.8. – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

22.8. – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

08.23. – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome