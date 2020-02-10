Janet Jackson announces Black Diamond album, 2020 tour

Janet Jackson has announced the release of a new studio album called Black Diamond and a supportive world tour.
Black Diamond marks Jackson’s 12th album to date and is the sequel to Unbreakable from 2015. In a statement, Jackson explained the meaning of the album’s title by saying, “Black diamonds are the hardest of all diamonds that are the hardest to cut , I see this as the most difficult to hurt or destroy. There is a lot that I have endured. I see myself as Black Diamond in its purest form. I am a stone, I have ruffled edges, but I keep moving forward. I want to show you my strength and give you strength. “
Jackson’s 34-day arena tour kicks off in Miami on June 24. By the end of August, she will be playing top-class shows at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. Madison Square Garden in New York City; and Staples Center in Los Angeles and headline of the Essence Festival in New Orleans.
According to a press release, each performance will include new music in addition to a special performance of Jackson’s 1989 album Rhythm Nation.
Check out the full tour schedule below. Tickets will be sold to the general public via Ticketmaster from February 13th. As soon as the tickets are sold out, you can still get them here.
Janet Jackson 2020 tour dates:
24.06. – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
26.06. – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
27.06. – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
29.06. – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
07/01 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
07/03 – New Orleans, LA @ Essence Festival
07/05 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
07/07 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
07/09 – Philadelphia PA @ Wells Fargo Center
07/10 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
07/12 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
07/14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
17.7. – Mashantucket, CT @ The Grand Theater in Foxwoods
18.7. – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
21.7. – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
22.7. – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
24.07. – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
25.07. – Cincinnati, OH @ Cincinnati Music Festival
27.07. – Chicago, IL @ United Center
28.07. – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
31.07. – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
08/01 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Mhmm! center
08/03 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
08/05 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
08/07 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
08/09 – Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena
08/10 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
08/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center
08/15 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
17.8. – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
08/18 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
20.8. – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
22.8. – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
08.23. – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome