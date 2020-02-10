Janelle Monae, Swing voters, Snoop vs. Gayle, Gay Immigrant, Queer Eye, Coronavirus, Taylor Swift: HOT LINKS

Advertisement

NEW THEORY, There is no swing picker? “And today, her model says that the Democrats are almost closed to the presidency in 2020 and will likely get seats in the House of Representatives and will make a reasonable effort to win back the Senate. If she is right, we are now in a post-economy, post-incumbency and post-record era of politics. Her analysis, as Bitecofer puts it with characteristic immodesty, boils down to “turning gigantic paradigms of election theory upside down”.

BILLY PORTER, Rocked it again.

JANELLE MONAE, Representation as a queer artist.

Advertisement

NO KIM, Trump says no more summits before election day: “Trump’s last meeting with the North Korean dictator took place almost exactly a year ago, and both leaders left empty-handed. Since then, diplomacy aimed at denuclearizing North Korea has stalled, and as Trump focuses on his re-election campaign, sources say his appetite for the issue has waned. “

SNOOP VS. GAYLE, Snoop Dogg explains his threat to Gayle King.

Snoop Dogg explains his comments about Gayle King:

“I look like I want to harm a 70-year-old woman? I was brought up much better than that … I didn’t threaten them, I just said, “Look at it, you’ll get what you do out of your pocket and we’ll watch you.” Pic.twitter.com/KphlUX8nl0

– Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 9, 2020

BIG FARCE, Homosexual immigrants came from El Salvador to the United States and were deported to Guatemala: “Pablo was still confident when he was in custody in mid-December. He had heard of others, including his cousin who entered the US earlier this year and was eventually released and had the opportunity to file an asylum application with an immigration judge. However, this hope vanished when he was led to a government plane that was accompanied by other asylum seekers from El Salvador and Honduras. “

HOST OF THE DAY, Queer Eye hosts the Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Party.

CORONA VIRUS, Quarantine cruise ship crew asks for help: “Indian crew members posted a video on Facebook on Monday asking the Indian government to come and rescue them. The Washington Post named one of the crew members Binay Kumar Sarkar, 31, who said he was one of about 160 Indian crew members on the ship. “

STEPHANIE GRISHAM, The White House press secretary claimed she was frozen out of the appearances of major networks: “Hannity” in Fox News on Friday said Grisham that all networks except Fox Business “had refused” us when they interviewed White House officials in the offered events last week. ‘

MALE MODEL MONDAY, Nolan Darlin, Enrique Dustin, Christian Hogue, Max Hamilton, Harry Goodwins and more.

LYRIC VIDEOS OF THE DAY, Taylor Swift “The Man”, Carly Rae Jepsen’s “Let’s be Friends”.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tbEekLA7J3Y (/ embed)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T_OYT396cYw (/ embed)

Monday MUSCLE, Michael Arafat.