Jane the Virgin: Has [Spoiler]'s return offer a much wanted closure?

Warning: The next one has space for spoilers for Jane the Virgin on Wednesday!

The penultimate episode of Jane the Virgin put the finishing touches on the title heroine’s relationship with ex-love Michael (Brett Dier). After Jane notices that her former husband has not signed his e-book right to live, she meets Michael in an espresso shop to discuss the matter. Nevertheless, Michael is not on board with her novel, but his… fiancee Charlie (Dier’s real fiancee Haley Lu Richardson), also known as the rancher who hated his belly, is now pregnant with his baby!

Jane is genuinely happy with Michael, but Charlie is not enthusiastic about Jane. She doesn’t like it when the writer shares private details with the world, especially since she and Michael like their privacy and the quiet life they’ve built in Montana. “This can be a budgetary decision, Jane, and I help no matter what Charlie needs,” says Michael. When Jane argues that he’s not being honest, Michael explains that he doesn’t like being transferred to this place and having to say “no”, but “Charlie means everything to me.”

“Look, when you left I was damaged and Charlie used me again collectively,” he continues. “I know that’s shit, but I have to choose for her and her feelings. She is my accomplice. For all time. “

Charlie listens to the deputy and tells Michael to give the newspapers a sign. What she actually needed was “to see if you still had something between you,” she says, and this admission seems to make her happy that it isn’t.

“I assume it was the future,” says Jane. “The whole lot that happened, all the moments that made you two discover each other, there couldn’t have been any other way.”

And with that, Jane and Michael say goodbye to each other – this time the narrator assures us forever.

Now it’s time for you to reflect: Did the scene last give you the conclusion you wanted for Jane and Michael’s story? Are you ready to continue maneuvering?