Jane Fonda and Ted Danson were arrested during climate change protests

Jane Fonda was arrested (again) on Friday during an ongoing climate change protest in Washington, DC, and this time accompanied by Ted Danson.

A video released by Washington Publish’s Hannah Jewell confirmed that Danson was arrested by police before Capitol Constructing on Friday morning. When asked if he had ever been arrested earlier, the star “The Good Place” replied that he hadn’t.

Fireplace Drill Fridays, Twitter’s account for Fonda’s climate change marketing campaign, also tweeted a video that detained Fonda for the third time in as many weeks.

Fonda has been protesting for three weeks in the past to get politicians to take action against climate change and has promised to be arrested every Friday over the top of the year to deal with the dispute. Last week her “Grace and Frankie” co-star Sam Waterston joined and was also arrested.

Fonda said on her marketing campaign website that she had moved to DC “to be closer to the epicenter of the struggle for our climate.” Industries that destroy our planet for revenue. We cannot face this, ”she added.

Selection asked Fonda and Danson’s representatives and the Capitol Police for a comment.