Jane Fonda accepts the prestigious Bafta Prize for being arrested during climate change

Jane Fonda received a prestigious film award while being handcuffed during a climate change protest in Washington DC.

“BAFTA, thanks!” Said Fonda, 81, when the cops picked her up, a video posted on Twitter by the BAFTA exhibits in Los Angeles. “I am very honored.”

The video was featured at the British Academy of Movie and Tv Arts annual awards ceremony at the Beverly Hilton on Friday night, to which viewers applauded in line with the Hollywood reporter.

“I’m sorry I’m not there, but as you may have heard, I am being arrested,” said Fonda, 81, in a section recorded by her home after her arrest. “I made a decision that I wanted to make in addition to climate change, so I switched to DC for 4 months and tried to increase the sense of urgency that must exist. It is a disaster, not just here, but all over the world. “

The group honored the “Frankie and Grace” star with the Stanley Kubrick Award for excellence in film, which is awarded to “legendary people whose work is marked with the indelible mark of authorship and ingenuity.”

The Oscar winner said earlier this week that she wanted to be arrested to inspire older activists.