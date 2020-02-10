Jamike Jarin joins the UE Red Warriors coaching team

Advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – Former National University (NU) Bulldogs head coach Jamike Jarin returned to the University of the East (UE) Red Warriors as an assistant coach.

Jarin, who took a step back after NU’s worst season in ten years, decided to switch to Red Warriors’ newly appointed head coach, Jack Santiago.

Advertisement

“I’m helping out coach Jack,” Jarin said to Rappler on Monday, February 10th.

Santiago, who has been awarded the first position in the UAAP in his 20 years as head coach, believes that Jarin’s experience will be of great importance to him and his team in the coming season 83.

“Sa akin kasi, kung sino can help the team, mabibigay sa akin na tulong, why not? It is a complement and to think that he is also a veteran coach,” said Santiago.

(For me it is an addition if someone can help the team and myself. It is also a veteran trainer.)

The partnership between Jarin and Santiago was a surprise as the two coaches were always seen at the other end of the field.

After an active career in the PBA, Santiago became Franz Pumaren’s five-time UAAP champion until the tandem coached the Adamson Falcons in 2016.

Jarin, on the other hand, was the head coach of the Ateneo Blue Eaglets and was part of Norman Black’s coaching staff, which led the Ateneo Blue Eagles to a five-goal title win.

After leading San Beda to a championship in 2016, Jarin was appointed head coach of the NU Bulldogs.

“Technically, Hindi Kami is an Isang group. When I called him, nagulat siya na kinonsider ko siya,” added Santiago.

(Technically, we’re not in the same group. When I called him, he was surprised that I was considering him.)

Both Santiago and Jarin are faced with the task of rebuilding the UE Red Warriors squad, which ended 4: 10 in season 82, behind the successful player Rey Suerte.

Even with the hiring of foreign student athlete Alex Diakhite, Santiago and his team will continue to be on the go in recruiting players who can improve the EU roster in season 83. – Rappler.com