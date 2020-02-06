James Paxton injury: update, timetable for return and options for Yankees rotation

Advertisement

It seems that the Yankees injury bug has followed the 2020 season.

On Wednesday, the Yankees announced that starter James Paxton would be out for three to four months after an operation on his back.

Advertisement

Earlier today, LHP James Paxton underwent a microscopic lumbar discectomy with removal of a peridiscal cyst. The operation was performed by Dr. Andrew Dossett in Dallas, Texas. His estimated timeline to return to Major League promotion is 3-4 months.

– Yankees PR Dept. (@YankeesPR) February 5, 2020

MORE: When is Opening Day 2020?

The news is brutal for the bombers and Paxton. The Yankees were faced with similar problems early in the season when Luis Severino was suspended early in the spring with a shoulder problem. Severino missed most of the season while taking care of the injury, but made a few starts at the end.

Paxton’s situation is different for a number of reasons: for example, he has no arm injury. He is also set to be a free agent after the season, which could absolutely damage his value in the immediate.

This is what you need to know about Paxton’s injury:

James Paxton injury update

The Yankees announced Wednesday that Paxton would be gone three to four months after surgery to remove a peridiscal cyst from his back.

Earlier today, LHP James Paxton underwent a microscopic lumbar discectomy with removal of a peridiscal cyst. The operation was performed by Dr. Andrew Dossett in Dallas, Texas. His estimated timeline to return to Major League promotion is 3-4 months.

– Yankees PR Dept. (@YankeesPR) February 5, 2020

The operation involves making a small incision along the affected area of ​​the spine and removing bone and disc material that can protrude and press on sensitive nerve areas in the back. It is a rare type of cyst that affects discs in the spine (per Spine.org.)

The cyst can cause back pain and leg pain depending on where it is located.

This is particularly unfortunate for Paxton, given that he is a free agent after the season and would probably miss time until June or later, depending on how much work he gets after being released to throw.

James Paxton injury history

Paxton has had an unfortunate injury history throughout his career:

2019: Has sustained a knee injury that put him offside for a month during the season. Later in the year, a sore butt was also treated, but was day by day.

2018: A back injury sent him to the disabled list.

2017: Treated with a tense chest muscle, landed on the DL.

2015: Landed on the DL with a tense string on the middle finger of his throwing hand.

2014: He had a bar type that allowed him to spend time on the (then) disabled list.

MORE: Gerrit Cole is safe, ‘special’ bet of $ 324 million for Yankees

Yankees’ rotation without Paxton

As it looks now, the rotation of the Yankees is still solid, even without Paxton.

1. Gerrit Cole

2. Luis Severino

3. Masahiro Tanaka

4. J.A. Happ

5. Open competition

Before the injury, Paxton would probably have been the number 2 starter behind Cole, splitting the judges at the top of the rotation. The Yankees have several internal candidates to break their camp with the team:

– Deivi Garcia, top perspective who will make his big league-debut at some point in 2020.

– Jordan Montgomery, who returned from operation Tommy Tommy in 2019.

– Michael King, a top perspective that was also injured in 2019.

– Jonathan Loaisiga, previously a prospect for the MLB Top 100, was able to spend time in the bullpen this season.

.