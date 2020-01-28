James Cromwell arrested while protesting at animal testing in Texas A&M

Advertisement

“Babe” actor James Cromwell was arrested Thursday during a PETA protest at Texas A&M College.

The protest went on during a meeting of the Council of Regents and was known that the college would close a laboratory that uses dogs for medical analysis.

James Cromwell mugshotAP

Cromwell, who has been arrested over the years in a number of protests, was accused of “obstructing procedures through disorderly conduct” and booked into the prison of Brazos County, a police department spokesperson told Folks on Thursday.

The related press is studying that the actor was launched after placing a $ 5,000 bond.

“Texas A&M continues to harass golden retrievers and several dogs, although a long time of those experiments did not lead to treatment for people with muscular dystrophy,” Cromwell said in a press release via PETA. “It’s time to walk the dog, and my staff at PETA and I want them to be launched to good homes where they will stay in peace for the rest of their lives.”

In agreement with PETA, the college stopped breeding dogs for “experiments with muscular dystrophy in dogs, but the experiments are continuing.”

Cromwell was arrested in 2017 on SeaWorld in San Diego while protesting cruelty to orcas. He was previously convicted to prison for those 12 months to a week following an arrest in 2015 during a protest at an upstate power plant in New York.

