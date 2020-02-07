James Carville: Democrats shouldn't be distracted

Advertisement

(Eduardo Munoz for ICSS / Reuters)

Long-time political strategist James Carville criticized the 2020 Democrats for being “hit by the radar,” including “talking about open borders and decriminalizing illegal immigration,” and warned those still in the front row that such progressive advocacy is “not the reason why you win a national election. “

Carville appeared on MSNBC after the Iowa debacle and said Tuesday, “There is only one moral imperative in this country at the moment and that is to defeat Donald Trump.”

“We don’t win elections because we talk about things that are not relevant,” he argued, urging the Democrats to take the opportunity.

WATCH: James Carville has some thoughts about what happens to Democrats in Iowa and across the country. pic.twitter.com/W9KuEeFvcO

– MSNBC (@MSNBC) February 5, 2020

In an interview with Vox that was released on Friday, Carville discussed the Democrats’ willingness to “distract” themselves from questions of the left.

“We have candidates in the debate who talk about open borders and the decriminalization of illegal immigration. They talk about nuclear power eradication and fracking, “said Carville.” You made Bernie Sanders choose criminals and terrorists from prison cells. It doesn’t matter what you think about it or whether there are good arguments – if you talk about it, you won’t win national elections. That way you don’t become a majority party. “

Carville then declared his alternative as “a coherent, meaningful message that matters to people’s lives”. It implied that many of the conversation topics dealt with in elementary school were largely promoted by Republicans so that the candidates “were sucked into every rabbit hole.”

“Most people are not involved in all these distracting things when it comes to open borders and choosing prisoners. They don’t care. They have to live lives. They have children. They have sick parents. We need to talk about that. That’s all we should talk about, ”said Carville.

Carville also said that Sanders was “not a democrat” although he would vote for him if necessary.

“He has never been a democrat,” he said. “He is an ideologist.”