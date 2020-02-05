Jameela Jamil, Fred Guttenberg, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Mauritania, Spielhausbar, beef dip: HOT LINKS

Advertisement

REMOVAL PROCESS, Trump acquitted of impeachment impeachment trial. “In two votes, the outcome of which could never be questioned, the Senate fell well below the two-thirds mark that would have been necessary to remove Mr. Trump and officially closed the three-week trial against the 45th President Washington and threatened the presidency. The judgments were almost entirely partisan, and each Democrat voted “guilty” in both cases, while the Republicans unanimously voted “not guilty” regarding the obstruction to the Congress accusation. “

Republican senators denied the Senate the right to examine relevant evidence, to call witnesses and documents, and to properly examine President Trump’s impeachment.

The judgment will be meaningless.

This was in no way an attempt. The American people know it. pic.twitter.com/OlVCDe4bpX

– Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) February 5, 2020

WATCH: This father of a Parkland gunshot victim was driven out of the state after shouting at President Trump during the section of his article on defending the second constitutional amendment. He was there as a guest of Nancy Pelosi. https://t.co/Dfp6JlgLwV pic.twitter.com/qnvfhlMvN8

– CBS News (@CBSNews) February 5, 2020

REST IN PEACE, Orlando activist Terry DeCarlo. “Terry DeCarlo ran the LGBT center in Orlando. And after the mass shootings at a gay club in 2016, he helped victims’ families and families. Some rushed to Orlando so quickly that they didn’t even bring a change of clothes.”

MAURITANIA, 10 men jailed for “gay marriage” video. “Authorities in Mauritania arrested 10 men after a video of a gay couple attempting to attend a traditional wedding ceremony appeared on social media. The police later decided that the gathering was a birthday party, but the men remain in detention without a trial date. “

CENTRAL PARK WEST, Madonna wants Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to sublet their NYC pad. “Don’t go to Canada. It’s so boring there.”

PLAYHOUSE, There is a new gay bar in Greenwich Village: “In December, the owners of Pieces on Christopher Street and Hardware in Hell’s Kitchen took over the former Boots & Saddle area – one block south of the Stonewall National Monument – and reopened it as a Playhouse Bar. A nightclub full of drag & dance that appeals to New Yorkers and tourists alike. “

TRAILER OF THE DAY, The booksellers.

