Jameela Jamil emerges as a queer after years of facing backlash and hidden sexuality

British actress and presenter Jameela Jamil came out as queer at the age of 33. She mentioned that in the 1930s, it was “scary” to confess your sexuality as a “brown female actress” after hiding it for years.

The Good Place actress and frequent Kardashian critic Jameela Jamil came out as queer, and he or she did so through a lengthy Twitter announcement on February 5. She mentioned that the controversy surrounding her nomination as lead decision maker prompted HBO Max ‘competitor Legendary’s decision to make the decision. After the announcement, she was insulted to lead a gift that is mainly based on the LGBTQ tradition, but is not itself gay. Now Jameela, 33, is determined to get out.

“Twitter is brutal. That’s why I didn’t officially get out here as a queer, ”she started. “I added a rainbow to my ID when I felt prepared for it in the past for a few years because it’s not easy to be accepted in the South Asian neighborhood, and I’ve honestly replied all the time if I’ve ever been directly on Twitter asked about it. However, I kept it low because I was petrified by the pain of being accused of performing performative jumps because of something that confused, worried, and troubled me in my childhood. “

“I don’t come from a household where * nobody * is open,” she continued. “As an actor, it’s also scary to openly admit your sexuality, especially if you’re already a brown woman in your thirties. That way I didn’t have to get out at all.” Then she mentioned that they jumped off Twitter for a while “could, since she didn’t have to” learn how to decline feedback “.

“I know that my queer doesn’t qualify me as a ballroom,” she continued. “However, I have the privilege and the energy and the great following to carry this gift. In general, these are needed with additional energy to get a gift to the bottom so that we raise marginalized stars that deserve the spotlight and them offer an opportunity. “

“I am just a guide to my 11 years of experience in internet hosting. I am completely neutral, a newcomer to the ballroom (as many spectators can be) and thanks to this fact a window for people who find it easy to discover something now and is a very long ally of the lgbtq area, ”she added added. A rapper joins the jury Megan Thee stallion, Celebrity stylist Roach regulation and lively legend Leiomy Maldonado, The unwritten gift will characterize 10 precise living houses and will watch participants participating in dance and style competitions.

When HBO introduced Jameela as head of the Legendary on February 4, it met with fierce criticism. “The ball tradition was born and belongs to the black and Latin American LGBTQ + district. It was born out of need and defiance. The judges must be queer and trans, ”tweeted Adam Ellis, while consumer Samie added,“ I’m confused – was every black and latin person in Harlem (the birthplace of fashion) unable to get a UK sister? “Consumer Lynette tweeted:” Please, @jameelajamil – let someone choose from the ballroom tradition / fashion legends / @ PoseOnFX actors / actresses! Let someone who is an integral part of tradition be a choice! “While Bobby James tweeted:” Many of the fashion legends are very lively. Why she?”